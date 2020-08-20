Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.63

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.70. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 38,200 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a market cap of $54.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium accounts for 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

