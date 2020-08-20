Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.38.

Several research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

