Piper Sandler Comments on General Mills, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

GIS stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,190 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

