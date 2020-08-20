Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Planet Fitness worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

