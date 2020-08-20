Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.02

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.02 and traded as high as $10.13. Pluristem Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 769,400 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 117,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $889,391.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,601,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,691,924.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 850,368 shares of company stock worth $6,763,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.