Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 4.97% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLYM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 635.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

