PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

Get PolyOne alerts:

PolyOne stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PolyOne by 277.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PolyOne during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.