Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $15,170.56 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,170.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $118.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 93.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

