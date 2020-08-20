Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.68

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.68 and last traded at $116.53, with a volume of 80300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.19%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $163,857.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $2,003,056. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

