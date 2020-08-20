PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Short Interest Update

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

Get PPL alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in PPL by 27.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,625,000 after buying an additional 4,551,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,415,000 after buying an additional 3,456,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $59,350,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,349,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,381,000 after buying an additional 2,090,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.73. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.