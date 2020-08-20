Precision Optics Co. Inc (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co. Inc (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Precision Optics stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Precision Optics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Precision Optics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

