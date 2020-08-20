PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 7.8% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,071,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,980,000 after buying an additional 293,669 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 480,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 175,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 377.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 131,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after buying an additional 75,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 651.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 54,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.00. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.