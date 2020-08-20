ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Share Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.32

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and traded as low as $24.77. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 6,200 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

