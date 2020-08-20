Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of -0.01. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03.

In other news, Director Raymond Vanaria purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $57,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 36.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

