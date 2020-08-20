Pulse Electronics (OTCMKTS:PULS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.54

Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.54 and traded as high as $49.90. Pulse Electronics shares last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 154,300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Pulse Electronics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pulse Electronics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pulse Electronics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period.

Pulse Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

