Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Employers Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Employers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 250,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 124,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Employers by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

