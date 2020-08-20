Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hanesbrands Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hanesbrands in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 957,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,022 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.