Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) Boosted by Pi Financial

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Pi Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macro Enterprises in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Macro Enterprises alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.85. Macro Enterprises has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$44.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.90 million.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.