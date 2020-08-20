Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Childrens Place Inc Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Childrens Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $350.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.