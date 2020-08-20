Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the CRM provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRM. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.36.

CRM stock opened at $204.01 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $209.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of 251.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average of $174.83.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,031 shares of company stock valued at $143,864,547 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $57,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

