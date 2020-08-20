Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

