Qbao (QBT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,353.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $288,139.34 and approximately $1,353.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

