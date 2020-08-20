Quantis Network (QUAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $4,679.07

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a market cap of $4,679.07 and $3.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00139775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.84 or 0.01756790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00189493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

