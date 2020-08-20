Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.50

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.50 and traded as high as $33.94. Quebecor shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 223,966 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QBR.B. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

