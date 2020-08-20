R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.78. R C M Technologies shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 384,600 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.52.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. R C M Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,000. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

R C M Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

