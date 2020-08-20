Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.55, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,610 drugstores under the Raia, Drogasil, and Farmasil brands in 20 states of Brazil.

