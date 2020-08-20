Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Norbord in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Norbord alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CSFB increased their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of OSB opened at C$47.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -167.84. Norbord has a one year low of C$13.01 and a one year high of C$47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.02.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.