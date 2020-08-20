Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 8X8 (EGHT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT):

8/12/2020 – 8X8 is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

7/31/2020 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens.

7/30/2020 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.96.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $180,972.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $165,889 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in 8X8 by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,927,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after purchasing an additional 137,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,624,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,996,000 after buying an additional 118,179 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 6.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,867,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 224,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,348,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after buying an additional 529,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

