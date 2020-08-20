Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 716,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Reeds stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.85. Reeds has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Get Reeds alerts:

About Reeds

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Reeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.