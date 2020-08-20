Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $3.60. Reliv International shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 11,700 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.22.

About Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV)

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Reliv International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliv International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.