REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of REMYY opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.21. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REMYY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC began coverage on REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About REMY COINTREAU/ADR

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

