ReneSola (SOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ReneSola to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOL stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.46. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

SOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

