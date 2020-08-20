Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 20th (ACHC, AINV, ARCC, BWB, CASA, CCOI, COLB, CREE, CVBF, CYBE)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 20th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Acadia Healthcare Company Inc alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.