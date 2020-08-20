Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agilent Technologies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

A stock opened at $97.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,910,000 after purchasing an additional 95,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,389,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

