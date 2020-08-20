Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Copart, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Copart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

CPRT stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Copart by 53.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Copart by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

