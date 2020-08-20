Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWD. CSFB lowered their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In related news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $544,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,608 shares of company stock worth $4,758,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

