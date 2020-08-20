Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 20th (ABB, EGHT, EMR, ETN, FHN, FIVN, FLXN, LGRDY, ROK, RXEEY)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, August 20th:

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). They issued a $122.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT). Bank of America Corp issued a buy rating on the stock.

