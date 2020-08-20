Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for NCS Multistage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%.

NCSM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.55 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

NCSM opened at $0.61 on Thursday. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

