Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RADCOM (RDCM)

8/18/2020 – RADCOM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

8/14/2020 – RADCOM was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/11/2020 – RADCOM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/11/2020 – RADCOM was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2020 – RADCOM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

7/2/2020 – RADCOM was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.66. RADCOM Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 7.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 326,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in RADCOM by 8.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 375,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

