Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinder Morgan Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KMI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 183,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 54,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.