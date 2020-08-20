Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KB Home (KBH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KB Home (NYSE: KBH):

8/13/2020 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/11/2020 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/16/2020 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

7/13/2020 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2020 – KB Home had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/25/2020 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/25/2020 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/25/2020 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

KBH opened at $37.59 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. KB Home’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

