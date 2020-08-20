Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nice (NICE)

Nice (NASDAQ: NICE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2020 – Nice was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

8/11/2020 – Nice had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $212.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $195.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/31/2020 – Nice was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2020 – Nice was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

7/9/2020 – Nice was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Nice was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2020 – Nice was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $223.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.19. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $228.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Nice Ltd alerts:

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nice by 3.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nice by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nice by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nice by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.