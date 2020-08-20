Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PETROFAC LTD/ADR (POFCY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS: POFCY) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2020 – PETROFAC LTD/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

8/14/2020 – PETROFAC LTD/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/13/2020 – PETROFAC LTD/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/12/2020 – PETROFAC LTD/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/3/2020 – PETROFAC LTD/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/26/2020 – PETROFAC LTD/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

6/26/2020 – PETROFAC LTD/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/25/2020 – PETROFAC LTD/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of POFCY opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $754.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

