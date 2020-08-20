Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Realogy (RLGY)

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

8/13/2020 – Realogy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

8/4/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

8/3/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Realogy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/1/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

RLGY stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Get Realogy Holdings Corp alerts:

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Realogy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.