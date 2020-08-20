Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12.

TSE:QSR opened at C$71.92 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$36.48 and a 12 month high of C$105.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.00.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

