Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.77. Resverlogix shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 31,157 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $158.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.91.

Resverlogix Company Profile (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp., a development stage company, develops small molecule therapeutics for bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitior in the United States and Canada. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective BET bromodomain inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney diseases, renal diseases, peripheral artery diseases, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

