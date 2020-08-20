Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,853 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.61% of Retail Value worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 32.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of RVI opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Retail Value Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Retail Value Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVI. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Retail Value in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.