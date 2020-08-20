Richard N. Barton Sells 15,017 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton sold 15,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.19, for a total value of $7,271,081.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,636.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $491.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.26. The company has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

