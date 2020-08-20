Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.00

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.00 and traded as high as $84.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 185,106 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

