Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Peñoles, Tajitos, La Silla, Ariel, Cecilia, Teco, Australia, Suaqui Verde, Palo Fierro, Los Cuarentas, and La Union projects located in Mexico.

